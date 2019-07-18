Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) demands Rs 28 mln annual budget from PCB

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) wants an increase in its annual budget for fiscal year 2019-20 which has not been raised since 9 years, making it difficult to handle the game's growing expenditures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) wants an increase in its annual budget for fiscal year 2019-20 which has not been raised since 9 years, making it difficult to handle the game's growing expenditures.

Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, said the current PBCC budget is Rs 16.5 million which has not been increased since 9 years.

"We had a meeting with PCB director Haroon Rasheed and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination's (IPC) Naseer Ullah on Wednesday in which we had given them the proposal for raising the budget to Rs 28 million," he said.

He said earlier we had requested Prime Minster Imran Khan for the difficulties we had to face due to low budget. "It is because of the prime minister are efforts have been paid off and hopefully our budget will be increased," he said.

The PCB director Haroon Rasheed will forward the recommendations of the Monday's meeting to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani after his return from London," he said.

Currently Mani, along with PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, is still in London for International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings.

Sultan said we want to raise the amount of the central contract paid to the players and want to focus on the development of women blind cricket players from the budget.

Currently PBCC is paying Rs 12,000 to Category A players while Rs 10,000 to Category B and Rs 9,000 to Category C, respectively.

Returning to blind cricket team, Sultan said a total of 20 players will be announced on Monday who had been shortlisted for the International Blind Cricket Twenty-20 Series against England.

"The Series against England is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates from November 10 to 19 and a 15-member national team will be finalized out of 20 players," he said.

