Dejected Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Wednesday expressed disappointment over Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) approach towards the visually-impaired cricketers, saying despite ardent efforts they had not getting time for a meeting by the latter

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019):Dejected Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Wednesday expressed disappointment over Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) approach towards the visually-impaired cricketers, saying despite ardent efforts they had not getting time for a meeting by the latter.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said last week in a letter, I had requested for PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani's time for a meeting to discuss matters related to PBCC budget. "PBCC had requested for a short meeting from September 2 to 4, but I have not received any reply from PCB on the matter yet," he told APP.

Sultan said PBCC president was a member of PCB's general body but this is the way we are being treated. "Each of the PCB domestic contracted players would receive monthly retainers of Rs50,000 and a high-performing player can even earn between Rs2 million to Rs2.5 million per season in terms of allowances, match fees and prize money," he said.

But national blind cricket team who had won several world cups, bilateral series and had maintained an exceptional winning record still gets to pay Rs12,000 to an A category player as part of the central contract," he said and added that injustice was being done with the blind cricketers.

Sultan said PBCC's current budget was Rs16.5 million which had not been increased since 9 years. "If PCB would not give us time than PBCC would protest against the matter next week," he said.

Speaking about the blind cricket team, Sultan said a 15-member squad would be announced on September 17 for the International Blind Cricket Twenty-20 Series against England scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates in November.

"We would be holding trials of the 20 shortlisted players on September 14 and 15 in Faisalabad after which the final squad would be finalized," he said.

When contacted PCB Director Media and Communications Sami-ul-Hasan, said PCB chairman was busy in a variety of things in cricket. "PCB chairman had to attend the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting and then the appointment of coaches for the national cricket team was on the cards," he said.

He said PCB chairman was a very humble and polite man who had never ignored the game related matters. "I am unaware of the matter but a development would be done soon on the subject," he said.

\395