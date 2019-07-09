UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Shortlists Players From Blind Cricket Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:13 PM

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) shortlists players from Blind Cricket Trophy

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has shortlisted a total of 20 players from the A.S.Ali Pentangular Blind Cricket Trophy 2019 for the training camp to be held from next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has shortlisted a total of 20 players from the A.S.Ali Pentangular Blind Cricket Trophy 2019 for the training camp to be held from next month.

Talking to APP, PBCC media manager Asif Azeem said the training camp will be held in August in Lahore or Islamabad. "A total of 15-member team will be finalized for International Blind Cricket Twenty-20 Series to be played in the United Arab Emirates in November this year," he said.

He said Pakistan will host the English team for a six-match International Blind Cricket Twenty-20 Series to be played in the United Arab Emirates from November 10 to 19.

To a question regarding Afghanistan had asked for PBCC's assistance in training Afghan players, he said PBCC Chairman Sultan Shah is aware of the development but currently he is out of the country.

However earlier Sultan had said that PBCC will train as many as 30 Afghan players free of cost in Pakistan who will also be playing with local clubs teams.

