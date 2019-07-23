UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Shortlist 20 Players For England Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:54 PM

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) shortlist 20 players for England series

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Tuesday shortlisted 20 players for bilateral series against England scheduled to be held in the UAE from November 11 to 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) on Tuesday shortlisted 20 players for bilateral series against England scheduled to be held in the UAE from November 11 to 19.

The selection committee headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti and members Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah shortlisted the 20 players, said a press release issued here.

A 15 member team will be selected from these 20 players for the said series comprising six Twenty-20s.

The players divided into three categories include B1 (Riasat Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Sajid Nawaz, Fakhar Abbass, Shafi Ullah, Shahzaib); B2 (Nisar Ali, Badar Munir, Mati Ullah, Moeen Aslam, Ayoub Khan, Shahzaib Haider, Haroon Khan, Anees Javed); B3 (Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Ejaz, Mohsin Khan, Sana Ullah Khan Marwat, Muhammad Akram and Akmal Hayyat).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket UAE Rashid Mohsin Khan November From

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

11 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

18 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

25 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

41 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

51 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.