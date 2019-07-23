Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) shortlist 20 players for England series

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Tuesday shortlisted 20 players for bilateral series against England scheduled to be held in the UAE from November 11 to 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) on Tuesday shortlisted 20 players for bilateral series against England scheduled to be held in the UAE from November 11 to 19.

The selection committee headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti and members Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah shortlisted the 20 players, said a press release issued here.

A 15 member team will be selected from these 20 players for the said series comprising six Twenty-20s.

The players divided into three categories include B1 (Riasat Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Sajid Nawaz, Fakhar Abbass, Shafi Ullah, Shahzaib); B2 (Nisar Ali, Badar Munir, Mati Ullah, Moeen Aslam, Ayoub Khan, Shahzaib Haider, Haroon Khan, Anees Javed); B3 (Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Ejaz, Mohsin Khan, Sana Ullah Khan Marwat, Muhammad Akram and Akmal Hayyat).