UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Raise Honorarium For 17 Central Contracted Players

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:02 PM

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council raise honorarium for 17 central contracted players

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday awarded central contracts to 17 players for a period of six months from January to June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday awarded central contracts to 17 players for a period of six months from January to June 2020.

"Four new players including Naeem Ullah, Muhammad Safdar, Ehtisham ul Haq and Gul Sher have been added to the list of central contract for their recent top performances in the National Blind Twenty20 held at Attock and Bahawalpur in December 2019 and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind Cricket Super League at Karachi in February," PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told APP.

He said Naeem Ullah (Abbotabad), Muhammad Safdar (Dera Ismail Khan), Ehtisham ul Haq (Attock) and Gul Sher (Sargodha) top performed in both the championships therefore were rewarded central contracts.

"The central contracts were given in three categories Category A (Rs 15,000), Category B (Rs 12,000) and Category C (Rs 10,000)," he said.

He said we have also raised the amount of honorarium awarded to the players. "Prior the honorarium awarded to players were Category A (Rs 12,000), Category B (Rs 10,000) and Category C (Rs 9,000)," he said.

The players awarded central contracts include Badar Munir, Nisar Ali (category A); Mohsin Khan, Anees Javed(category A); Shafi Ullah, Riasat Khan, Sajid Nawaz, Moeen Aslam, Mati Ullah, Muhammad Akram, Sana Ullah Khan, Tahir Ali and Shahzeb Haider (category C).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Sargodha Dera Ismail Khan Bahawalpur Attock Mohsin Khan January February June December 2019 2020 From Top Pakistan Petroleum Limited

Recent Stories

Moeen Ali stops practice after hearing Aazan

11 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide over domestic dispute in Fai ..

4 minutes ago

Junior officers asked to learn from experience of ..

4 minutes ago

732,071 children immunized anti-polio vaccines

4 minutes ago

Merkel's Christian Democratic Union May Choose New ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Space Law details announced to facilitate spac ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.