Pakistan Blind Cricket Council raise honorarium for 17 central contracted players

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday awarded central contracts to 17 players for a period of six months from January to June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday awarded central contracts to 17 players for a period of six months from January to June 2020.

"Four new players including Naeem Ullah, Muhammad Safdar, Ehtisham ul Haq and Gul Sher have been added to the list of central contract for their recent top performances in the National Blind Twenty20 held at Attock and Bahawalpur in December 2019 and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind Cricket Super League at Karachi in February," PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told APP.

He said Naeem Ullah (Abbotabad), Muhammad Safdar (Dera Ismail Khan), Ehtisham ul Haq (Attock) and Gul Sher (Sargodha) top performed in both the championships therefore were rewarded central contracts.

"The central contracts were given in three categories Category A (Rs 15,000), Category B (Rs 12,000) and Category C (Rs 10,000)," he said.

He said we have also raised the amount of honorarium awarded to the players. "Prior the honorarium awarded to players were Category A (Rs 12,000), Category B (Rs 10,000) and Category C (Rs 9,000)," he said.

The players awarded central contracts include Badar Munir, Nisar Ali (category A); Mohsin Khan, Anees Javed(category A); Shafi Ullah, Riasat Khan, Sajid Nawaz, Moeen Aslam, Mati Ullah, Muhammad Akram, Sana Ullah Khan, Tahir Ali and Shahzeb Haider (category C).