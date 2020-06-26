Pakistan Blind cricket Council to hold players online tests from July 6

The Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) would award new central contracts to 17 players after holding online physical fitness from July 6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) would award new central contracts to 17 players after holding online physical fitness from July 6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The central contracts will be awarded to 17 players from July 1 for a period of six months. The online physical fitness tests will be conducted from July 6 to 15," PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told APP.

He said the physical fitness tests of 40 players would be conducted, and out of them 17 would be selected for the central contracts who would be announced on July 20.

Sultan Shah said the players to be awarded central contracts would be divided into three categories with two players in A category, four players in B category and 11 players in C category.

"A category players will get Rs 15,000, B category Rs 12,000 and C category Rs 10,000, per month, respectively. The central contracts will be for six months from July to December," he added.

He said the coaches and other PBCC staff would be holding the online physical fitness tests. "The players were sitting at home from March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now they have started preparation for the fitness tests," he said.

/395