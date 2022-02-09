Pakistan Blind Cricket Team for ODI leg of home series VS South Africa announced

The selection committee of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council on Wednesday selected the Pakistan team for One-Day matches of upcoming home series versus South Africa

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The selection committee of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council on Wednesday selected the Pakistan team for One-Day matches of upcoming home series versus South Africa.

According to the press release, South Africa will play three One-Day International matches in Karachi. first ODI will be played on February 28th, second ODI on March 1st, and third ODI on March 3rd 2022. All ODI matches will be held at South end Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

The selection committee headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti (Chairman Selection Committee) and comprising Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah (members) took the selection trials from January 31st to February 2nd, 2022 at Lahore and selected Pakistan blind cricket team for the home series vs South Africa.

PBCC has included 6 new players in the team to give opportunity to young players to debut in international cricket in home conditions.

Pakistan team for T20 International matches vs South Africa will be announced later on.

Worthy Chairman PBCC, Syed Sultan Shah has approved the team and also announced team officials for the ODI Leg.

Nisar Ali and Zafar Iqbal will be Captain and Vice-Captain respectively.

Players Names are, B1 (Totally Blind Category): Zafar Iqbal, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Shahzaib, Muhammad Salman, Kashif Siddique, B2 (Totally Blind Category): Nisar Ali, Shahzeb Haider, Matiullah, Ahtesham ul Haq, Naseeb Ullah B3 Partially Sighted Category: Muhammad Rashid, Mohsin Khan, Kashif Siddique, Faisal Mehmood, Akmal Hayyat, Israr ul Hassan Reserves: Fakhar Abbass (B1) Moain Aslam (B2) Sanaullah Khan (B3) Team Officials:Ali Dino (Manager), Muhammad Jamil (Coach) and Masood Jan (Trainer)