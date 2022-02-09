UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Blind Cricket Team For ODI Leg Of Home Series VS South Africa Announced

Muhammad Rameez Published February 09, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Pakistan Blind Cricket Team for ODI leg of home series VS South Africa announced

The selection committee of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council on Wednesday selected the Pakistan team for One-Day matches of upcoming home series versus South Africa

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The selection committee of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council on Wednesday selected the Pakistan team for One-Day matches of upcoming home series versus South Africa.

According to the press release, South Africa will play three One-Day International matches in Karachi. first ODI will be played on February 28th, second ODI on March 1st, and third ODI on March 3rd 2022. All ODI matches will be held at South end Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

The selection committee headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti (Chairman Selection Committee) and comprising Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah (members) took the selection trials from January 31st to February 2nd, 2022 at Lahore and selected Pakistan blind cricket team for the home series vs South Africa.

PBCC has included 6 new players in the team to give opportunity to young players to debut in international cricket in home conditions.

Pakistan team for T20 International matches vs South Africa will be announced later on.

Worthy Chairman PBCC, Syed Sultan Shah has approved the team and also announced team officials for the ODI Leg.

Nisar Ali and Zafar Iqbal will be Captain and Vice-Captain respectively.

Players Names are, B1 (Totally Blind Category): Zafar Iqbal, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Shahzaib, Muhammad Salman, Kashif Siddique, B2 (Totally Blind Category): Nisar Ali, Shahzeb Haider, Matiullah, Ahtesham ul Haq, Naseeb Ullah B3 Partially Sighted Category: Muhammad Rashid, Mohsin Khan, Kashif Siddique, Faisal Mehmood, Akmal Hayyat, Israr ul Hassan Reserves: Fakhar Abbass (B1) Moain Aslam (B2) Sanaullah Khan (B3) Team Officials:Ali Dino (Manager), Muhammad Jamil (Coach) and Masood Jan (Trainer)

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 Young Rashid South Africa Mohsin Khan January February March All From Coach

Recent Stories

Food Security Ministry to organize conference on c ..

Food Security Ministry to organize conference on cotton in March

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Truss to Discuss Security Guarantees on Th ..

Lavrov, Truss to Discuss Security Guarantees on Thursday - Russian Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 King of Spain Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Royal ..

King of Spain Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Royal Household

2 minutes ago
 Not All Casualties in Kabul Airport Blast Were Fro ..

Not All Casualties in Kabul Airport Blast Were From Bomb - Reports

2 minutes ago
 50 more died, 4253 tested positive during last 24 ..

50 more died, 4253 tested positive during last 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt to launch digital skills training program

KP Govt to launch digital skills training program

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>