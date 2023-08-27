Open Menu

Pakistan Blind Team Beat India In IBSA World Games 2023.

Muhammad Rameez Published August 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Pakistan blind team beat India in IBSA World Games 2023.

Birmingham, UK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :In a remarkable display of sportsmanship and skill, Pakistan clinched the coveted Gold medal in blind cricket at the IBSA Games 2023, prevailing over arch-rivals India in a gripping final on late Saturday.

The final clash, held at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham, was set alight as India won the toss and opted to bat first under the afternoon sun.

Displaying their batting prowess, India managed to amass a formidable total of 184 runs for the loss of 3 wickets within the stipulated 20 overs. Durga Tompaki led the charge with an impressive knock of 76 runs off 57 balls, complemented by Sunil Ramesh's 48 runs off 29 balls.

Pakistan's bowlers Muhammad Salman and Matiullah secured a crucial wicket each.

Undeterred by the challenge, Pakistan embarked on their pursuit of the target with flair and determination.

Exhibiting exceptional teamwork, Pakistan's response was swift and calculated, achieving victory in just 14.1 overs with 8 wickets to spare. The unbeaten innings of Muhammad Salman, who scored 48 runs off 25 balls, coupled with Badar Munir's explosive 41 runs off a mere 16 balls, featuring 7 fours and 1 six, propelled Pakistan towards an emphatic win.

The final outcome was a testament to Pakistan's unwavering spirit and skill, resulting in a victory by 8 wickets.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Birmingham Gold

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

13 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

14 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

14 hours ago
Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

14 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

14 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

14 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

14 hours ago
 Two killed, 10 injured on road

Two killed, 10 injured on road

14 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Mat ..

Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Matiari district

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports