Pakistan blind team beat India in IBSA World Games 2023.

Birmingham, UK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :In a remarkable display of sportsmanship and skill, Pakistan clinched the coveted Gold medal in blind cricket at the IBSA Games 2023, prevailing over arch-rivals India in a gripping final on late Saturday.

The final clash, held at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham, was set alight as India won the toss and opted to bat first under the afternoon sun.

Displaying their batting prowess, India managed to amass a formidable total of 184 runs for the loss of 3 wickets within the stipulated 20 overs. Durga Tompaki led the charge with an impressive knock of 76 runs off 57 balls, complemented by Sunil Ramesh's 48 runs off 29 balls.

Pakistan's bowlers Muhammad Salman and Matiullah secured a crucial wicket each.

Undeterred by the challenge, Pakistan embarked on their pursuit of the target with flair and determination.

Exhibiting exceptional teamwork, Pakistan's response was swift and calculated, achieving victory in just 14.1 overs with 8 wickets to spare. The unbeaten innings of Muhammad Salman, who scored 48 runs off 25 balls, coupled with Badar Munir's explosive 41 runs off a mere 16 balls, featuring 7 fours and 1 six, propelled Pakistan towards an emphatic win.

The final outcome was a testament to Pakistan's unwavering spirit and skill, resulting in a victory by 8 wickets.