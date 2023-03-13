Pakistan blind team to feature in World Games

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :After a gap of 16 years, Pakistan blind cricket team would feature in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games scheduled to be held in Birmingham, UK from August 18 to 27.

"A 20-member Pakistan team will be sent in the extravaganza after full preparation and selection on merit," Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told APP on Monday.

He said so far besides Pakistan, three other countries had confirmed participation in the cricket event of the World Games which includes Australia, England and India.

"Pakistan team will feature in the mega event after a gap of 16 years. Prior to it, Pakistan chipped in the event two times in 2002 and 2006. Pakistan team could not participate in the World Games after 2006 as some visa issues had popped up time and again," he said.

"But now we are in contact with IBSA and hopefully, our team will go in the World Games this year," he said.

Sultan was of the view that a strong Pakistan blind cricket outfit would be sent to the Games, as "we want to win the mega event and make the nation proud".

"Pakistan team is very strong and has already won many laurels for the country. I'm hopeful that the Pakistan team will make the country proud in the extravaganza," he said.

The IBSA World Games is the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairments, with more than 1000 competitors from more than 70 nations.

Staged every four years, the World Games are the pinnacle of the international sporting Calendar outside of the Paralympic Games. With three Paralympic and eight non-Paralympic sports, for some athletes, it is the highest level they can compete at.

