Pakistan Blind Team Wins Cricket Series

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Pakistan Blind team wins cricket series

Pakistan Blind team has won series of 3 cricket matches by defeating South African Blind team with 3-0

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Blind team has won series of 3 cricket matches by defeating South African Blind team with 3-0.

This series was played at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad witnessed the last match in which Pak team defeated its rival with 163 runs on Tuesday.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner distributed trophies and prizes among the position holder teams as well as best players and officials of both teams.

Caretaker Iqbal Stadium Naveed Nazir, Director Cricket Operations Syed Salman Bukhari, Anwar Ali Sial, District Officer (DO) Special education Abdul Sattar, president Faisalabad Blind Cricket Association Dawood Saleem and others were also present on the occasion.

