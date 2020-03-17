Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF) calls off gym, fitness centers activities

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF) on Tuesday closed the gym and fitness centres activities till April 15, as part of the preventative measures for the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF) on Tuesday closed the gym and fitness centres activities till April 15, as part of the preventative measures for the coronavirus.

PBF has intimated all affiliated members and units on the matter.

PBF fully supports the announcement and instructions of the government of Pakistan and Pakistan sports board (PSB), said a press release issued here.

PBF wants to ensure that people and players remain safe. PBF has requested that no activities should take place in this situation.