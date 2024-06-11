Open Menu

Pakistan Bowl First In Do-or-die T20 World Cup Clash

Muhammad Rameez Published June 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan bowl first in do-or-die T20 World Cup clash

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first in his struggling team's do-or-die T20 World Cup clash against Canada on Tuesday.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions and runners-up in 2022, have lost their first two Group D fixtures.

A stunning super-over humiliation at the hands of the United States was followed by a six-run loss to bitter rivals India in a game where they failed to chase down a modest 120-run target.

The game is beng played on the drop-in surface of the Nassau County International Stadium where Pakistan came up short on Sunday.

Saim Ayub replaces Iftikhar Ahmed at the top of the batting order.

Pakistan need to beat Canada and hope other results go their way if they are to make the second round Super Eights.

Canada have two points after a loss to the USA and a 12-run win over Ireland which also came in New York.

Canada's 137-7 in that victory is the highest total in the six games so far played at the stadium.

"I believe the fact that the wicket is playing some tricks, it levels the playing field for us," said Canada opener Aaron Johnson on the eve of the game.

Canada make one change with Dilpreet Bajwa replaced by Ravinderpal Singh.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wkt), Ravinderpal Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (capt), Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv Umpire: Sam Nogajski (AUS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA T20 World Canada Nassau New York Ireland United States Usman Khan Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Kumar Dharmasena Ranjan Madugalle Sunday Afridi TV Top

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

43 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

2 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

2 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports