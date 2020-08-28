UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bowl In 1st England T20

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:27 PM

Pakistan bowl in 1st England T20

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against England in the first Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Friday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against England in the first Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Friday.

The tourists decided against giving a debut to teenage batsman Haider Ali, preferring the experience of Mohammad Hafeez.

Meanwhile Mohammad Rizwan, who kept superbly during Pakistan's 1-0 defeat in a three-Test series by England concluded Tuesday, was preferred behind the stumps to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan's attack included left-arm quick Mohammad Amir.

"We have prepared well and the team is very confident," said Babar through an interpreter.

"We would have looked to do the same (bowl first)," said England captain Eoin Morgan, with batsman Joe Denly and left-arm quick David Willey not making it into the final XI.

England, the 50-over world champions, were without Jason Roy after the opening batsman was ruled out of this three-match series because of a side injury.

His place at the top of the order was taken by Tom Banton, with England missing the likes of white-ball regulars such as Test skipper Joe Root, all-rounder Ben Stokes, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and fast bowler Jofra Archer as they are fielding separate Test and limited-overs squads amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dawid Malan, who has a superb average of over 52 in T20 internationals, came in at number three.

This series should have acted as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October but Covid-19 means the global showpiece has now been rescheduled for 2021 in India.

Teams England: Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Umpires: Mike Burns (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)tv umpire: Martin Saggers (ENG)Match referee: Wayne Noon (ENG)

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack T20 World Australia Rashid Jos David Same Mohammad Hafeez Shoaib Malik Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Sam Billings Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Dawid Malan Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Old Trafford October National University Afridi TV Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's Putin Holds Trust of 58% of Country's Cit ..

4 minutes ago

UN Has No Mandate to Say Whether US or Russia Viol ..

4 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.5 Quake Strikes Near New Zealand' Nort ..

4 minutes ago

Life continues paralyzed in city Karachi

6 minutes ago

Greek Foreign Minister Hopes Turkey Will Cease Pro ..

6 minutes ago

Qadri reiterates Pakistan's categorical stance of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.