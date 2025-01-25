Open Menu

Pakistan Bowled Out For 154 In First Innings Of 2nd Test Against West Indies

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2025 | 05:46 PM

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to make hat trick in Test match earlier in the day at Multan Stadium

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) The first day's play of the second Test match of the series, being played in Multan, has concluded. West Indies will resume their second innings tomorrow at 9:30am with a 9-run lead.

Pakistan delivered a disappointing performance in their first innings.

Captain Shan Masood scored 15, Kamran Ghulam 16, Mohammad Huraira 9, and Babar Azam was dismissed for just 1 run.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan formed a 68-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Saud was dismissed after scoring 32, while Rizwan fell just short of a half-century, getting out for 49.

Nauman Ali and Kashif Ali were dismissed for ducks, Salman Agha managed 9, and Abrar Ahmed scored 2 runs.

For West Indies, Jomel Warrican took 4 wickets, Gudakesh Motie claimed 3, and Kemar Roach picked up 2 wickets.

Earlier, the West Indies team was bowled out for 163 in their first innings.

Pakistani spinners dominated, sending seven West Indian batters back to the pavilion within just an hour.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored 9, Mikyle Louis 4, Justin Greaves 1, while Aamir Jango, Alick Athanaze, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair were all dismissed for ducks.

Middle-order batter Kavem Hodge contributed 21 runs, and Kemar Roach made 25, but Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican showed resilience, scoring 55 and 36 runs, respectively.

For Pakistan, Nauman Ali completed a hat-trick and claimed 6 wickets, Sajid Khan took 2, while debutant Kashif Ali and Abrar Ahmed picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Playing XI:

Shan Masood, Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed.

