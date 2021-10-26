UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Bowlers Tie New Zealand In Knots In Sharjah

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 10:31 PM

Pakistan bowlers tie New Zealand in knots in Sharjah

Pakistan kept New Zealand in check in the first innings of their Group 2 clash after Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first

SHARJAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan kept New Zealand in check in the first innings of their Group 2 clash after Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first.

The Kiwis were handed a blow prior to the toss when the news was confirmed that bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the World Cup with a calf tear.

And it did not get much better for New Zealand once play got underway, as they hobbled to 134/8 off their 20 overs against an in-form Pakistan.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, fresh from his heroics against India on Sunday, bowled a maiden in the opening over to immediately put a batting-heavy New Zealand side under pressure.

While Daryl Mitchell found the boundary twice with big maximums, it was heavy going for New Zealand through the Powerplay.

The openers both fell as they looked to up the scoring rate, with Martin Guptill bowled by Haris Rauf and Mitchell caught at long-on off Imad Wasim.

Jimmy Neesham's visit to the middle lasted just two deliveries as Fakhar Zaman bagged his second catch of the innings to leave New Zealand 60/3 at the midway point of the innings. A partnership between captain Kane Williamson and Devon Conway did hint at a revival for the Black Caps, before Williamson was brilliantly run out by Hasan Ali off his own bowling.

And the innings faltered further in the 18th over when Rauf had Conway and Glenn Phillips both caught in the deep.

Rauf finished with a wicket off the final delivery of the innings to end with stand-out figures of 4/22, with Afridi also impressing with his 1/21.

Of New Zealand's top six, only Mitchell with 27(20) and Conway 27(24) scored at better than a run a ball.

Pakistan, who made a great start to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with victory over India, will go back above Afghanistan to the top of Group 2 if they successfully chase down the 135-run target.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan T20 World ICC Visit Conway Mitchell Babar Azam Imad Wasim Hasan Ali Fakhar Zaman Sunday Afridi From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sixth Ministerial Consultation of Abu Dhabi Dialog ..

Sixth Ministerial Consultation of Abu Dhabi Dialogue addresses GCC labour migrat ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Dubai Customs to revie ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Dubai Customs to review its efforts in securing bord ..

3 minutes ago
 6 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

6 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Three Colombian soldiers killed in 'retaliation' f ..

Three Colombian soldiers killed in 'retaliation' for drug lord's arrest: army

1 minute ago
 4 die of Covid-19, 93 contacted virus in KP

4 die of Covid-19, 93 contacted virus in KP

1 minute ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Jewellery and Watch Show ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Jewellery and Watch Show 2021

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.