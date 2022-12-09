UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Bowling Dominates On 1st Day Of 2nd Test Match Against England

Muhammad Rameez Published December 09, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Spin bowling enabled Pakistan's Cricket team to restrict the visiting English side on a minimum total of 281 in the first inning and started chasing the target with a confident batting by the skipper Babar Azam on the first day of the second test match being played at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Babar Azam hit a counter-attacking 61 not out as Pakistan reached to 107/2 at stumps against the rival team on the opening day of the second test match in Multan.

However, Pakistan still trail England by 174 runs with Saud Shakeel batting on 32, along with Babar Azam. Both Pakistani openers returned to pavilion as Imam-Ul-Haq caught behind wickets on Anderson's ball at a total of five runs while Abdullah Shafiq dismissed when the total score was 51 on Jack Leach's ball.

Earlier, the debutant Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed bagged seven wickets in his 22 over spell for 114 runs and Pakistan bowled England for 281. Abrar Ahmed dismissed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes and Will Jacks while Zahir Mahmood took last three wickets of the rival team.

For England, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope played knocks of 63 and 60 runs respectively.

Earlier, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first.

