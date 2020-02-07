UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bowls First Against Bangladesh

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Pakistan bowls first against Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Team is touring Pakistan for the second time after whitewash in T20I in January.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 07, 2020) Pakistan has won the toss and decided to bowl in the first Test in Rawalpindi today.

The same team is playing for Pakistan which played against Sri Lanka five weeks ago in Karachi. However, Faheem Ashraf and Bilal Asif have to wait for any chance to express their talent.

Bangladesh’ tour is second as first they visited Pakistan in January to play T20Is but Pakistan won the series.

Strict security arrangements have been made in the city for visiting team and it is the second Test series in Pakistan after 15 years gap as the international cricket was banned due to attack on Sri Lankan Team in 2009 in Lahore.

Pakistan: 1 Shan Masood, 2 Abid Ali, 3 Azhar Ali (capt), 4 Babar Azam, 5 Asad Shafiq, 6 Haris Sohail, 7 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 8 Yasir Shah, 9 Mohammad Abbas, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Naseem Shah

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Nazmul Hossain, 4 Mominul Haque (capt), 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Liton Das (wk), 7 Mohammad Mithun, 8 Taijul islam, 9 Rubel Hossain, 10 Abu Jayed, 11 Ebadat Hossain

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Attack Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Same Mahmudullah Mohammad Mithun Mominul Haque Rubel Hossain Taijul Islam Tamim Iqbal Asad Shafiq Azhar Ali Shan Masood Yasir Shah Nazmul Hossain Haris Sohail Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Bilal Asif Mohammad Abbas Abid Ali January Afridi

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2020 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

9 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

10 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

11 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.