Pakistan bowls first against Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Team is touring Pakistan for the second time after whitewash in T20I in January.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 07, 2020) Pakistan has won the toss and decided to bowl in the first Test in Rawalpindi today.

The same team is playing for Pakistan which played against Sri Lanka five weeks ago in Karachi. However, Faheem Ashraf and Bilal Asif have to wait for any chance to express their talent.

Bangladesh’ tour is second as first they visited Pakistan in January to play T20Is but Pakistan won the series.

Strict security arrangements have been made in the city for visiting team and it is the second Test series in Pakistan after 15 years gap as the international cricket was banned due to attack on Sri Lankan Team in 2009 in Lahore.

Pakistan: 1 Shan Masood, 2 Abid Ali, 3 Azhar Ali (capt), 4 Babar Azam, 5 Asad Shafiq, 6 Haris Sohail, 7 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 8 Yasir Shah, 9 Mohammad Abbas, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Naseem Shah

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Nazmul Hossain, 4 Mominul Haque (capt), 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Liton Das (wk), 7 Mohammad Mithun, 8 Taijul islam, 9 Rubel Hossain, 10 Abu Jayed, 11 Ebadat Hossain