UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Boxing Federation Holds Its General Council Meeting

Muhammad Rameez Published May 08, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan Boxing Federation holds its General Council Meeting

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The General Council of Pakistan Boxing Federation, which met here on Sunday, discussed in detail the registration mechanism of pugilists and officials of boxing as well as adopted procedures to certify clubs at basic tiers.

The Council considered various options to streamline affairs of boxers, said a spokesman of the PBF after the meeting.

"The Council approved the Activity Report of the Federation and in particular lauded the befitting conduct of the National Boxing Championship in collaboration with D.H.A Lahore," he said.

He said the meeting authorised President PBF to enter into more ventures with D.H.A Lahore for organisation of Boxing events commending the support rendered by them. The Council members congratulated Zohaib Rasheed for securing Bronze Medal at ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"The meeting approved future programs of Boxing and PBF at national and international levels. The meeting decided that holding of competition(s) allocated to member units of PBF is mandatory, noncompliance of which will deprive the concerned unit with certain rights including the right of vote.

This is decided to ensure the continuity of various levels of competitions at national, provincial and regional level", he asserted.

The Council members expressed serious concerns over the lack of government support despite Boxing being a Medal winning sport for Pakistan at international arenas.

The Council approved Annual Audit Report for the year 2020 - 2021.

The spokesman said the meeting meeting , reviewed it's previous decisions, considered activities of few individuals who after losing elections of PBF or Provincial Boxing Associations attempted to create parallel bodies. The Council, after threadbare discussion, banned such individuals from participating in any activity of PBF or its affiliates. The Council further recommended strict disciplinary measures by PBF affiliates against their employees failing which PBF will not only dismember the affiliate but also recommend similar action by POA.

The General Council reiterated to expedite professional boxing endeavours stuck due to Covid 19.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Vote Tashkent Uzbekistan Sunday 2020 Bronze From Government Asia Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

9 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

18 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

18 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

18 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.