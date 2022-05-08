Pakistan Boxing Federation holds its General Council Meeting

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The General Council of Pakistan Boxing Federation, which met here on Sunday, discussed in detail the registration mechanism of pugilists and officials of boxing as well as adopted procedures to certify clubs at basic tiers.

The Council considered various options to streamline affairs of boxers, said a spokesman of the PBF after the meeting.

"The Council approved the Activity Report of the Federation and in particular lauded the befitting conduct of the National Boxing Championship in collaboration with D.H.A Lahore," he said.

He said the meeting authorised President PBF to enter into more ventures with D.H.A Lahore for organisation of Boxing events commending the support rendered by them. The Council members congratulated Zohaib Rasheed for securing Bronze Medal at ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"The meeting approved future programs of Boxing and PBF at national and international levels. The meeting decided that holding of competition(s) allocated to member units of PBF is mandatory, noncompliance of which will deprive the concerned unit with certain rights including the right of vote.

This is decided to ensure the continuity of various levels of competitions at national, provincial and regional level", he asserted.

The Council members expressed serious concerns over the lack of government support despite Boxing being a Medal winning sport for Pakistan at international arenas.

The Council approved Annual Audit Report for the year 2020 - 2021.

The spokesman said the meeting meeting , reviewed it's previous decisions, considered activities of few individuals who after losing elections of PBF or Provincial Boxing Associations attempted to create parallel bodies. The Council, after threadbare discussion, banned such individuals from participating in any activity of PBF or its affiliates. The Council further recommended strict disciplinary measures by PBF affiliates against their employees failing which PBF will not only dismember the affiliate but also recommend similar action by POA.

The General Council reiterated to expedite professional boxing endeavours stuck due to Covid 19.