Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) validates PPBL to hold pro boxing league

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Professional boxing is set to flourish in the country as Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has finally validated Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) and allowed it to hold its first ever pro league, involving foreign pugilists.

"Yes, we've authorized PPBL to hold its pro boxing league on the pattern of AIBA. We are sure it'll promote pro boxing in the country," PBF President Muhammad Khalid Mahmood told APP on Wednesday.

"This is a watershed moment. This has happened after almost a year of planning and working on how PPBL can support PBF in the development and promotion of boxing in Pakistan," PPBL President, Syed Nauman Shah said while commenting on the development.

"We are thankful to PBF for officially recognizing us and supporting our endeavours to launch and operate Pakistan's first ever Professional Boxing League," he added.

He said the PBF's endorsement had come at a very crucial stage as PPBL was set to hold 'Arabian Sea Title Fight' in Islamabad by the end of next month.

"This will help promote boxing in Pakistan and enable our pugilists to match international standards, enabling them to also pursue their Olympic dreams," he said.

According to Nauman currently there were around 90 pro boxers in the country, including five female pugilists. "Our acceptance will provide a permanent, viable pro career path to country's boxers. I'm sure their number will witness a remarkable rise in the days to come," he added.

Meanwhile, PBF and PPBL had also constituted Professional Boxing Management Committee to regulate professional boxing activities in Pakistan in accordance with the PBF and AIBA rules.

Director PPBL, Shahid Ahmad Khan has been appointed as one of the member of the Committee, having the status of an observer on the Executive Committee and the General Council of PBF.