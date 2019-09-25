UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Boxing Federation To Ensure Pakistani Boxers Participation In Int'l Events

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:35 PM

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) president Haji Muhammad Khalid Mahmood Ansari said on Wednesday that the PBF was making strenuous efforts with a renewed zeal to ensure Pakistani boxers' participation in international boxing tournaments.

Accompanying general secretary PBF Col (Retd) Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung, PBF president told other PBF office bearers, coaches and trainers to work hard.

He said that all the coaches and trainers were giving training to boxers with an aim to polish the talent.

Pakistani boxers would soon be seen on medals table, he said adding that trend of youth participation in boxing contests was on the rise in the country and it will help find out talented boxers.

