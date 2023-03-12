Pakistan Bridge Federation announces trials schedule

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The 22nd Bridge Federation of Asia and middle East (BFAME), in association with National Bridge Organisations of Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, UAE, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Kuwait, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia will hold a Bridge Competition in Pakistan from 5 to 13 May.

Aim of the competition is to select two teams in categories Open, Women, Seniors and Mixed, who would eventually proceed to Morocco for the World Bridge Championship to be held later this year. Bridge champions of all these countries will be travelling to Pakistan to be a part of this selection due to take place at Karachi.

As a part of this process, the Pakistan Bridge Federation will also hold bridge trials activity at Karachi Gymkhana from 14 to 21 March to selected the national team members.

A total of 8 open, 2 ladies, 4 seniors and 2 mixed team players will be competing to achieve qualification for participating in BFAME bridge championship.

The WBF certified director Ihsan Qadir will be Chief Director to be assisted by Wajahat Suri ,a prominent name of the Bridge Playing Arena of Pakistan.Also present will be a known name of the media ,Mubashir Luqman.

The teams due to take part in the trials are Spell comprising Tehsin-Gulzar -Bilal-Kamran and Saeed Akhter .Another team Islamabad Aces will comprise of Puris--Asghar Abbas and Miran .This is the position of Open Section.

In Seniors race the teams are Mind sports composed of Saeed Akhter ,Janjua and Kamran .In Ladies category the participating ladies are Fatima and Samira.

Mixed team aspirants will be chosen from Spell Team and the lady all by herself is Samira.