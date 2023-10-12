Pakistan, Cambodia Match Ends In A Draw
Muhammad Rameez Published October 12, 2023 | 08:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The FIFA World Cup Qualifier away match between Pakistan and Cambodia ended in a goalless draw at Cambodia on Thursday.
According to details, neither team could score a goal in the allotted time.
The decisive match (home league) between Pakistan and Cambodia would be played on October 17 in Islamabad.
The match would be played at 2 pm Pakistan time.