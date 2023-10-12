Open Menu

Pakistan, Cambodia Match Ends In A Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 12, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Pakistan, Cambodia match ends in a draw

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers witnessed a hard-fought goalless draw in the away-leg match between Pakistan and Cambodia at National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers witnessed a hard-fought goalless draw in the away-leg match between Pakistan and Cambodia at National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Throughout the match, both the teams relentlessly attacked each other's goals and tried their best to open their accounts, providing their sides a lead on their opponents, yet they were unable to find the back of the net during both the halves, resulting in a 0-0 tie when the final whistle blew.

In a pivotal showdown that ended without any goal, the Pakistan football team has reason to celebrate, considering their history of losses in World Cup Qualifiers. The goalless draw marks a significant and positive outcome for Pakistan. This impressive result is not just a testament to the skills of the Pakistani footballers, but also a reflection of the dedicated efforts of Pakistan's team coach, Stephen Constantine. His commitment and dedication played a vital role in securing this remarkable draw for Pakistan in a high-stakes match that had eluded them for a considerable period.

The achievement is a source of pride for the entire nation, instilling hope for favorable results in the upcoming home-leg match against Cambodia on October 17 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, at 2 pm (Pakistan Standard Time). The Pakistani fans are now looking forward to the team's continued success and a potential qualification for the World Cup.

In the post-match press conference, Pakistan's football team coach, Stephen Constantine, shared his thoughts, "The boys executed our game plan quite effectively. While a bit more effort could have led to a breakthrough, I'm content with the outcome of this first leg.

“Now, all our focus shifts to the home leg, where the Green Shirts must dedicate themselves to rigorous preparation and perform at their best to secure the Qualifier. I have faith in my team, and I'm confident they will put in the hard work to bring positive results and make the nation proud," the coach said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Islamabad World FIFA Constantine Phnom Penh Lead Cambodia October Olympics All Best Coach

Recent Stories

Commemoration of 60th anniversary of diplomatic re ..

Commemoration of 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan, Pola ..

7 minutes ago
 GCWUF arranges training camp for health fitness of ..

GCWUF arranges training camp for health fitness of its staff, students

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed heralds ‘new era for humanit ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed heralds ‘new era for humanity’ as Dubai gathers world’ ..

14 minutes ago
 Vehicles pollution poses threats to living creatur ..

Vehicles pollution poses threats to living creatures

7 minutes ago
 UN Human Rights Council prolongs Russia monitoring

UN Human Rights Council prolongs Russia monitoring

6 minutes ago
 Australian arrested in Singapore after bomb threat ..

Australian arrested in Singapore after bomb threat, returned flight: police

12 minutes ago
PM urges unity to create awareness on breast cance ..

PM urges unity to create awareness on breast cancer

12 minutes ago
 YDA in Sheikh Zayed Hospital ends strike owing to ..

YDA in Sheikh Zayed Hospital ends strike owing to minister's efforts

12 minutes ago
 BIEK to announce HSC-II results on Friday

BIEK to announce HSC-II results on Friday

12 minutes ago
 PIO assures CPNE's delegation of resolving print m ..

PIO assures CPNE's delegation of resolving print media’s issues

12 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 23.8m from 808 defaulters on 29t ..

LESCO recovers Rs 23.8m from 808 defaulters on 29th day recovery campaign

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits UAE Barakah Exercise 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits UAE Barakah Exercise 2023

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports