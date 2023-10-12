Pakistan, Cambodia match ends in a draw

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers witnessed a hard-fought goalless draw in the away-leg match between Pakistan and Cambodia at National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers witnessed a hard-fought goalless draw in the away-leg match between Pakistan and Cambodia at National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Throughout the match, both the teams relentlessly attacked each other's goals and tried their best to open their accounts, providing their sides a lead on their opponents, yet they were unable to find the back of the net during both the halves, resulting in a 0-0 tie when the final whistle blew.

In a pivotal showdown that ended without any goal, the Pakistan football team has reason to celebrate, considering their history of losses in World Cup Qualifiers. The goalless draw marks a significant and positive outcome for Pakistan. This impressive result is not just a testament to the skills of the Pakistani footballers, but also a reflection of the dedicated efforts of Pakistan's team coach, Stephen Constantine. His commitment and dedication played a vital role in securing this remarkable draw for Pakistan in a high-stakes match that had eluded them for a considerable period.

The achievement is a source of pride for the entire nation, instilling hope for favorable results in the upcoming home-leg match against Cambodia on October 17 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, at 2 pm (Pakistan Standard Time). The Pakistani fans are now looking forward to the team's continued success and a potential qualification for the World Cup.

In the post-match press conference, Pakistan's football team coach, Stephen Constantine, shared his thoughts, "The boys executed our game plan quite effectively. While a bit more effort could have led to a breakthrough, I'm content with the outcome of this first leg.

“Now, all our focus shifts to the home leg, where the Green Shirts must dedicate themselves to rigorous preparation and perform at their best to secure the Qualifier. I have faith in my team, and I'm confident they will put in the hard work to bring positive results and make the nation proud," the coach said.