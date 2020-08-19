UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Can Achieve More Success In Sports, DG, SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Pakistan can achieve more success in the field of sports by adopting modern sports techniques and improving the fitness level of its athletes.

He said this while addressing the participants of online webinar on the topic of 'Decline of Sports in Pakistan' on here Wednesday.

Divisional Sports Office Gujranwala was the host of the webinar which was attended by all divisional, district and tehsil sports officers and coaches of the province. Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala Saifur Rehman and Assistant Director Nasir Malik played key role in the holding of the webinar.

Addressing the webinar, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said though Pakistan is struggling in some key sports like hockey and football etc but at the same time our players have shown satisfactory results in games like kabaddi, athletics and wrestling etc which is quite heartening.

"Pakistan recently won the Kabaddi World Cup against arch-rivals India at home.

Similarly, Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem excelled and won gold medal in South Asian Games and qualified for Olympic Games", he added.

Highlighting the factors behind sports decline in Pakistan, the SBP DG said the growing trend of mobile and internet among youth could be mentioned as the major factors for Pakistan's downfall in certain sports. "It's right time for parents to make effective efforts to free their children from mobile phobia and motivate them to take active part in sports activities especially ground games", he maintained .

Dr Bilal Qureshi, highlighted the reasons for sports decline in Pakistan duringhis lecture. "It is the modern era and the proper use of Information Technologycould play a vital role in the revival of sports in the country," he added.

