Pakistan can beat India in India: Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Pakistan can beat Men in Blue (India) on the Indian soil saying the green-shirts have got strong bowling side

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Pakistan can beat Men in Blue (India) on the Indian soil saying the green-shirts have got strong bowling side.

Hogg, who featured in 123 ODIs, 15 Twenty20s and 7 Tests over the course of his career, made the aforementioned claim on his YouTube channel, while responding to a viewer question asking 'Which Test team can defeat India in India?'.

"Well I think the best team at the moment would be Pakistan because they have got a very strong pace unit and have got some good spinners. They also got depth in their batting and know the Indian conditions quite well," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Hogg as saying.

However, since the Men in Green cannot travel to India due to strained political relations between the two countries, Hogg selected Australia as the second favourite to beat India in their backyard.

"But they can't go over there for government reasons, so the next best team is Australia and I am not being biased. We have got the likes of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

We have got a very potent batting line-up as well as bowling line-up. I think if there is any chance of us beating India on Indian soil right now, it's going to be over the next couple of years," he said.

Earlier in May this year, two-time World Cup winner called for a four-match Test series between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, while stating that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has 'opened the door for the ultimate cricket rebirth'.

"India should play Pakistan in a four-match Test series, with two matches in India and other two in Pakistan, over the Christmas period. We have not seen it for a while and the public are starving for it," he said.

"There are many reasons for it. Firstly, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, who is the best out of those two? Well that will be proven in this series. Then you have got Jasprit Bumrah against Shaheen Shah Afridi, which means quality bowling attack and then the spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin versus Yasir Shah and it's all in Asian conditions. Brilliant stuff, let's have it," he said.