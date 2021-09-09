Pakistan can outplay India in T20 WC: Azhar Mahmood

Former Pakistani all-rounder Azhar Mahmood believes though the Indian team was playing well Pakistan still has the ability to down the Men in Blue in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani all-rounder Azhar Mahmood believes though the Indian team was playing well Pakistan still has the ability to down the Men in Blue in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.

Mahmood said the Men in Blue has an edge over Pakistan but the latter still has the ability to overpower their neighbors.

"It will be a tough match as India is playing really well and they will have an edge over Pakistan. However, if Pakistan team clicks, I'm sure we can beat India," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

He has thrown his weight behind the inclusion of middle-order batsmen, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah, in the Men in Green's T20 World Cup squad.

"In my opinion, Fakhar Zaman should have been in the squad. In the middle-order, Shoaib Malik should have been selected as he has been performing really well in the recent past. He did well in the PSL and leagues around the world. You definitely need experience in this sort of situation," said Mahmood.

"The good thing is that they have recalled Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah as it will bring impact players in the middle-order," he said.

He also backed Pakistan to qualify for the knockout stage of the event. "The conditions in UAE will suit us as our players have ample experience of playing there. I think our squad has the ability to qualify for the semi-final and even win it. Also, momentum will be key if we want to do well in the event," he said.

He also questioned the timings of resignation by Head Coach Misbahul Haq and Bowling Coach Waqar Younis, with the T20 World Cup just around the corner.

"The timing of this is not right as the T20 World Cup is near and that is something that these coaches were working on in the last couple of years," he said.

Mahmood also said that he was willing to work as a bowling coach for the national side if needed.

"I have not been approached for the role of bowling coach by anyone so far but, if I'm needed, I'm always available to serve my country as whatever I'm today is because of Pakistan," he said.