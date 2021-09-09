UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Can Outplay India In T20 WC: Azhar Mahmood

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:22 PM

Pakistan can outplay India in T20 WC: Azhar Mahmood

Former Pakistani all-rounder Azhar Mahmood believes though the Indian team was playing well Pakistan still has the ability to down the Men in Blue in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani all-rounder Azhar Mahmood believes though the Indian team was playing well Pakistan still has the ability to down the Men in Blue in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.

Mahmood said the Men in Blue has an edge over Pakistan but the latter still has the ability to overpower their neighbors.

"It will be a tough match as India is playing really well and they will have an edge over Pakistan. However, if Pakistan team clicks, I'm sure we can beat India," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

He has thrown his weight behind the inclusion of middle-order batsmen, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah, in the Men in Green's T20 World Cup squad.

"In my opinion, Fakhar Zaman should have been in the squad. In the middle-order, Shoaib Malik should have been selected as he has been performing really well in the recent past. He did well in the PSL and leagues around the world. You definitely need experience in this sort of situation," said Mahmood.

"The good thing is that they have recalled Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah as it will bring impact players in the middle-order," he said.

He also backed Pakistan to qualify for the knockout stage of the event. "The conditions in UAE will suit us as our players have ample experience of playing there. I think our squad has the ability to qualify for the semi-final and even win it. Also, momentum will be key if we want to do well in the event," he said.

He also questioned the timings of resignation by Head Coach Misbahul Haq and Bowling Coach Waqar Younis, with the T20 World Cup just around the corner.

"The timing of this is not right as the T20 World Cup is near and that is something that these coaches were working on in the last couple of years," he said.

Mahmood also said that he was willing to work as a bowling coach for the national side if needed.

"I have not been approached for the role of bowling coach by anyone so far but, if I'm needed, I'm always available to serve my country as whatever I'm today is because of Pakistan," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India T20 World Pakistan Super League UAE Shoaib Malik Fakhar Zaman Event Weight Coach

Recent Stories

PTI MPA Ashraf Rind’s close relatives torture jo ..

PTI MPA Ashraf Rind’s close relatives torture journalist’s father

5 minutes ago
 UAE announces 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recove ..

UAE announces 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hour ..

16 minutes ago
 31 restaurants, 26 shops sealed, 57 arrested for v ..

31 restaurants, 26 shops sealed, 57 arrested for violating SOPs

8 minutes ago
 German exports rise again amid supply chain woes

German exports rise again amid supply chain woes

8 minutes ago
 Japan Airline to raise 2.7 bln USD as travel deman ..

Japan Airline to raise 2.7 bln USD as travel demand remains low

8 minutes ago
 Brazil's health regulator hacked after Argentina q ..

Brazil's health regulator hacked after Argentina qualifier controversy

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.