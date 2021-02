Pakistan captains who won debut Test series

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) says Babar Azam has become fifth captain captain who won debut Test series.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) Babar Azam has secured his position among four Pakistan captains who won their debut Test series.

Neither Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and nor Waqar Younis won debut Test series in Pakistan Test history.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced that Babar Azam joined the four former captains who won debut Test series.

Fazal Mahmood, Mushtaq Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Saleem Malik were the captains who won debut Test series.