Pakistan CC, Alamgir gymkhana reach semi-finals of Nighat Umar T-20 tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Pakistan cricket Club and Alamgir Gymkhana secured their spots in the semi-finals of the inaugural Nighat Umar T-20 Cricket Tournament with dominant performances. The tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone VI.

In the first match, held at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Ground, Pakistan Cricket Club set a commanding total of 288/3 in 20 overs. Openers Khawaja Muhammad Nafay and Jahanzeb Sultan powered the innings with explosive centuries. Sultan hit 127 runs, including 10 fours and 12 sixes, while Nafay remained unbeaten with 113 runs, featuring 10 fours and 8 sixes.

Orangi Star Cricket Club was bowled out for 151 runs in 18.

3 overs, with Hassan Ali top-scoring with 60. Abdul Moeez led Pakistan CC’s bowling attack, taking 3 wickets for 25 runs.

In the second match, Alamgir Gymkhana posted a record-breaking total of 315/2, with Kashif Ali leading the charge with a stunning 182 runs, hitting 12 fours and 19 sixes. Orangi United Cricket Club was restricted to just 50 runs in 11.2 overs, as Alamgir Gymkhana’s bowlers, led by Abdul Hai (3/6), tore through the batting line-up. Hasnain Khan, Tariq Khan, and Ziaullah each took two wickets.

The victories have set the stage for exciting semi-final matches ahead.

