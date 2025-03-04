Pakistan CC, Alamgir Gymkhana Reach Semi-finals Of Nighat Umar T-20 Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2025 | 11:02 PM
Pakistan Cricket Club and Alamgir Gymkhana secured their spots in the semi-finals of the inaugural Nighat Umar T-20 Cricket Tournament with dominant performances
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Pakistan cricket Club and Alamgir Gymkhana secured their spots in the semi-finals of the inaugural Nighat Umar T-20 Cricket Tournament with dominant performances. The tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone VI.
In the first match, held at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Ground, Pakistan Cricket Club set a commanding total of 288/3 in 20 overs. Openers Khawaja Muhammad Nafay and Jahanzeb Sultan powered the innings with explosive centuries. Sultan hit 127 runs, including 10 fours and 12 sixes, while Nafay remained unbeaten with 113 runs, featuring 10 fours and 8 sixes.
Orangi Star Cricket Club was bowled out for 151 runs in 18.
3 overs, with Hassan Ali top-scoring with 60. Abdul Moeez led Pakistan CC’s bowling attack, taking 3 wickets for 25 runs.
In the second match, Alamgir Gymkhana posted a record-breaking total of 315/2, with Kashif Ali leading the charge with a stunning 182 runs, hitting 12 fours and 19 sixes. Orangi United Cricket Club was restricted to just 50 runs in 11.2 overs, as Alamgir Gymkhana’s bowlers, led by Abdul Hai (3/6), tore through the batting line-up. Hasnain Khan, Tariq Khan, and Ziaullah each took two wickets.
The victories have set the stage for exciting semi-final matches ahead.
APP/fmc
Recent Stories
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26
Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl
Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo
UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows
Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..
Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wider regional integration, peace: ..
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case
Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan CC, Alamgir gymkhana reach semi-finals of Nighat Umar T-20 tournament4 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee reviews security arrangements for Ramadan, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final25 minutes ago
-
Markram doubtful starter for South Africa against New Zealand58 minutes ago
-
Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped3 hours ago
-
Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second semi-final7 hours ago
-
Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand tour7 hours ago
-
Shane Watson terms Champions Trophy 2006 high watermark of his career7 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia set 265-run target for India in first semi-final9 hours ago
-
Real Madrid need flawless game against Atletico: Vinicius23 hours ago
-
Real Madrid's 'fantastic four' face Atletico test1 day ago
-
Club Brugge aim to take Aston Villa scalp again in Champions League1 day ago
-
Ski crash almost killed me, says French racer Sarrazin1 day ago