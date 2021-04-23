UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Chases 119 Target In 2nd T20I Match Against Zimbabwe

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:32 PM

Pakistan chases 119 target in 2nd T20I match against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe only managed to score 25 runs in the power-play and lost captain Brendon Taylor for just 5.

HARARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd,2021) Zimbabwe could score only 118 for 9 in the 2nd Test match against Pakistan.

The host team managed to score 25 runs in the power-play and lost captain Brendon Taylor for just 5.

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Tadiwanashe Marumani partnered for second wicket and made 28 scores. Later, the host team continued to lose wickets.

Kamunhukamwe scored 34 off 40 balls while Wesley Madhevere made 16 runs. Tarisai Musakanda could score13 and Regis Chakabva made 18 scores.

Danish Aziz and Mohammad Hasnain bagged two wickets each for Pakistan while Faheem Ashraf, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf claimed a wicket each.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor (c) (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

