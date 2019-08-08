UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Claims Fifth Straight Win In Asian U23 Volleyball Championship

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:53 PM

Pakistan claims fifth straight win in Asian U23 volleyball championship

Pakistan notched up its fifth back to back victory in the Asian U23 volleyball championship thrashing fancied Australia in straight sets 3-0 in Myanmar on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan notched up its fifth back to back victory in the Asian U23 volleyball championship thrashing fancied Australia in straight sets 3-0 in Myanmar on Thursday.

Pakistan gave volleyball lesson to Australia with a 29-27, 25-23, 25-21 fine victory, said the information made available here by the Pakistan volleyball federation.

With this win Pakistan emerged as the number one team from group E and will take on tomorrow, Friday number one team of group F.

The winner of the tie will win a place in the semi finals of the event.

Pak players demonstrated higher brand of volleyball and Usman Faryad and Murad Khan played outstanding game to lead their side to success.

Australia team was very physically strong but Pak players foiled their all efforts by exhibiting superb service and blocking game to keep them under pressure throughout the match.

In other matches of the day, India defeated Kazakhstan and Japan defeated China.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Australia China Fine Lead Myanmar Japan Kazakhstan Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

Commissioner pays surprise visit to Shorkot, Ahmed ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Accuse Western NGO's of Attemp ..

3 minutes ago

Entry test for medical colleges to be held on Augu ..

3 minutes ago

Trump: not 'thrilled' with strong US dollar, hurts ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil's Jesus gets two-month international ban

10 minutes ago

Low-level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.