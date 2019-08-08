Pakistan claims fifth straight win in Asian U23 volleyball championship

Pakistan notched up its fifth back to back victory in the Asian U23 volleyball championship thrashing fancied Australia in straight sets 3-0 in Myanmar on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan notched up its fifth back to back victory in the Asian U23 volleyball championship thrashing fancied Australia in straight sets 3-0 in Myanmar on Thursday.

Pakistan gave volleyball lesson to Australia with a 29-27, 25-23, 25-21 fine victory, said the information made available here by the Pakistan volleyball federation.

With this win Pakistan emerged as the number one team from group E and will take on tomorrow, Friday number one team of group F.

The winner of the tie will win a place in the semi finals of the event.

Pak players demonstrated higher brand of volleyball and Usman Faryad and Murad Khan played outstanding game to lead their side to success.

Australia team was very physically strong but Pak players foiled their all efforts by exhibiting superb service and blocking game to keep them under pressure throughout the match.

In other matches of the day, India defeated Kazakhstan and Japan defeated China.