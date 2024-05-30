Open Menu

Pakistan Clean Sweep Volleyball Series Against Australia

Muhammad Rameez Published May 30, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Pakistan clean sweep Volleyball Series against Australia

Pakistan's team has made history by clean-sweeping the first-ever three-match Volleyball Series 2024 against Australia, here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, in a thrilling finale on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Pakistan's team has made history by clean-sweeping the first-ever three-match Volleyball Series 2024 against Australia, here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex, in a thrilling finale on Thursday.

In the third and final match, Pakistan team emerged victorious over Australia by 3-0 with a score of 26-24, 25-20, and 25-20, showcasing exceptional skill and determination.

The chief guest of the final match was Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood, who distributed prizes among the players.

This clean sweep marks a significant milestone for Pakistan's volleyball team, demonstrating their top notch skills on the international stage.

The team's outstanding performance has earned them a well-deserved victory, and fans were ecstatic about their historic win.

The series victory shows team's hard work and dedication, and this win would boost the popularity of volleyball in Pakistan. With this triumph, Pakistan's volleyball team has outshined in the international arena displaying top performances in the series.

APP/vad-msr

