Pakistan coach Misbah positive for Covid-19, isolates in Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for Covid-19 and will quarantine in Jamaica for 10 days, his country's cricket board announced Wednesday.

"Misbah has tested positive and, as such, will not depart for Lahore with his side later today.

Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will now undergo a 10-day quarantine, following which he will depart for Pakistan," said a statement.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Pakistan had defeated the West Indies by 109 runs in Kingston to win the second Test and level the two-match series at 1-1.