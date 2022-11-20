MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry inaugurated the "1st All Pakistan Commissioner Gold Hockey Tournament" inaugurated here on Sunday to promote the national sport in the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry said that hockey was the national game and the tournament was being organized to attract youngsters towards the national sport.

He said that the national talent hunt was the need of hour to bring young talent up for representation of the country at the international level. He said that work on grass root level must be started to increase the number of hockey players in the country.

He lauded the efforts of the district government and sports department for arranging the first-ever mega sports event in the city of saints.

He also termed the state of art hockey stadium a golden opportunity for youngsters to show their talent.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem, District Sports Officer Chaudhry Farooq Latif and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tournament was started on November 19 and the final match of the competition would be held on November 26.

A total of 10 hockey teams were participating in the "1st All Pakistan Commissioner Gold Hockey Tournament" including Pakistan Wapda, Rangers, Police, Army, Sindh, Balochistan, Navy, Air Force, South Punjab and Central Punjab.