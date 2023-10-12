Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India  

, ,

While initial reports suggested deportation, the International Cricket Council (ICC) clarified that Abbas left India for “personal reasons” and denied deportation claims.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) Pakistan's Foreign Office has strongly criticized Indian authorities for what they deem a "baseless" case against prominent presenter Zainab Abbas.

This incident unfolded during the ICC World Cup 2023 when an Indian lawyer accused Abbas of posting "Anti-Hindu" comments on her social media accounts in the past, resulting in her departure from India on Monday.

The spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, stated, "Zainab is being unjustly targeted with unfounded allegations. Building a case against her based on tweets is not the appropriate course of action."

An Indian lawyer had reportedly approached the police to file a complaint against Abbas for alleged statements against India and Hinduism.

Zainab Abbas had recently been announced as one of the presenters for this year's World Cup, expressing her excitement about the opportunity to be part of the star-studded lineup of commentators and presenters for the mega event on her social media platforms.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed hope that Indian visas for Pakistani journalists and fans would be issued promptly. They are actively engaged with Indian authorities on visa matters and have urged them to expedite the visa issuance process.

In response to the delay in obtaining Indian visas, the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) expressed disappointment, as the World Cup began on October 5, and visas for Pakistani fans and journalists had not been issued, leaving them in a state of uncertainty. To address this, the embassy has initiated contact with journalists interested in covering the tournament, instructing them to submit their passports promptly.