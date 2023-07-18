Pakistan Confirm Additional Men's T20I Series With New Zealand
Both Pakistan and New Zealand have played three series of nine ODIs each and have 10 points apiece.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2023) Pakistan has to date played three series, defeating Sri Lanka (2-1) and Ireland (3-0), and losing (3-0) to Australia.
Pakistan men’s revised Future Tours Programme 2023-2025 (all Tests count towards the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025)
2023-24
July – Pakistan to Sri Lanka (two Tests) (ongoing)
August – Pakistan to Afghanistan (three ODIs)
September – ACC 50-over Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka
October/November – ICC Men’s cricket World Cup India 2023
December/January – Pakistan to Australia (three Tests)
January – Pakistan to New Zealand (5T20Is)
April – New Zealand to Pakistan (5 T20Is)
May – Pakistan to the Netherlands (three T20Is), Ireland (two T20Is) and England (four T20Is)
June – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup USA/West Indies 2024
2024-25
August – Bangladesh in Pakistan (two Tests)
October – England in Pakistan (three Tests)
November – Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs and three T20Is)
November/December – Pakistan to Zimbabwe (three ODIs and three T20Is)
December/January – Pakistan to South Africa (two Tests, three ODIs, three T20Is)
January – West Indies in Pakistan (two Tests)
February – New Zealand and South Africa in Pakistan (ODI tri-series)
February/March – ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan 2025
April – Pakistan to New Zealand (three ODIs and five T20Is)
May – Bangladesh in Pakistan (three ODIs and three T20Is)