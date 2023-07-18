Open Menu

Pakistan Confirm Additional Men's T20I Series With New Zealand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 18, 2023 | 01:41 PM

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

Both Pakistan and New Zealand have played three series of nine ODIs each and have 10 points apiece.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2023) Pakistan has to date played three series, defeating Sri Lanka (2-1) and Ireland (3-0), and losing (3-0) to Australia.

Pakistan men’s revised Future Tours Programme 2023-2025 (all Tests count towards the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025)

2023-24

July – Pakistan to Sri Lanka (two Tests) (ongoing)

August – Pakistan to Afghanistan (three ODIs)

September – ACC 50-over Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka

October/November – ICC Men’s cricket World Cup India 2023

December/January – Pakistan to Australia (three Tests)

January – Pakistan to New Zealand (5T20Is)

April – New Zealand to Pakistan (5 T20Is)

May – Pakistan to the Netherlands (three T20Is), Ireland (two T20Is) and England (four T20Is)

June – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup USA/West Indies 2024

2024-25

August – Bangladesh in Pakistan (two Tests)

October – England in Pakistan (three Tests)

November – Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs and three T20Is)

November/December – Pakistan to Zimbabwe (three ODIs and three T20Is)

December/January – Pakistan to South Africa (two Tests, three ODIs, three T20Is)

January – West Indies in Pakistan (two Tests)

February – New Zealand and South Africa in Pakistan (ODI tri-series)

February/March – ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan 2025

April – Pakistan to New Zealand (three ODIs and five T20Is)

May – Bangladesh in Pakistan (three ODIs and three T20Is)

