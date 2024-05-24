(@Abdulla99267510)

Of the 15 players, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan have been picked for their maiden T20 World Cup, while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim last appeared in the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, respectively.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board today unveiled its 15-player squad for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean from 1-29 June.

The side will be led by Babar Azam.

Squad (in alphabetical order):

Babar Azam (captain)

Abrar Ahmed

Azam Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Haris Rauf

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Abbas Afridi

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Rizwan

Naseem Shah

Saim Ayub

Shadab Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Usman Khan

No reserves have been announced.

Player support personnel: Wahab Riaz (senior team manager), Mansoor Rana (team manager), Gary Kirsten (head coach), Azhar Mahmood (assistant coach), Simon Helmot (fielding coach), David Reid (mental performance coach), Aftab Khan (high performance coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Irtaza Komail (chief security officer), Mohammad Imran (masseur), Mohammad Khurram Sarwar (team doctor), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Raza Kitchlew (media and digital manager) and Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach).

The side was confirmed on Friday afternoon (UK time) following a two-hour selection committee meeting, which was attended by Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Afzal, Gary Kirsten, Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz.

