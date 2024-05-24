Pakistan Confirm ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Of the 15 players, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan have been picked for their maiden T20 World Cup, while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim last appeared in the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, respectively.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board today unveiled its 15-player squad for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean from 1-29 June.
The side will be led by Babar Azam.
Squad (in alphabetical order):
Babar Azam (captain)
Abrar Ahmed
Azam Khan
Fakhar Zaman
Haris Rauf
Iftikhar Ahmed
Imad Wasim
Mohammad Abbas Afridi
Mohammad Amir
Mohammad Rizwan
Naseem Shah
Saim Ayub
Shadab Khan
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Usman Khan
No reserves have been announced.
Player support personnel: Wahab Riaz (senior team manager), Mansoor Rana (team manager), Gary Kirsten (head coach), Azhar Mahmood (assistant coach), Simon Helmot (fielding coach), David Reid (mental performance coach), Aftab Khan (high performance coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Irtaza Komail (chief security officer), Mohammad Imran (masseur), Mohammad Khurram Sarwar (team doctor), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Raza Kitchlew (media and digital manager) and Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach).
The side was confirmed on Friday afternoon (UK time) following a two-hour selection committee meeting, which was attended by Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Afzal, Gary Kirsten, Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz.
Of the 15 players, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan have been picked for their maiden T20 World Cup, while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim last appeared in the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, respectively. The other eight players participated in the 2022 event in Australia.
Recent Stories
There's no room for anarchy and unrest in the country,nor can the state afford i ..
IPRI, OGDCL enter in collaboration
Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told
Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor
NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health cris ..
PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme
19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed
KP budget 2024-25 at a glance
Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secretary Health
Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Attock
Country's development top priority of PML-N: Azma Bokhari
Dr Khalid meets Malala
More Stories From Sports
-
Peshawar region trials for U-23 KP Games completed2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: European Champions Cup final teams2 hours ago
-
CM KP to inaugurate U23 Inter-Regional Games at Hayatabad Cricket Stadium on May 28: DG Sports4 hours ago
-
Barcelona sack coach Xavi after trophyless season4 hours ago
-
Five persons killed in exchange of firing between two rival groups4 hours ago
-
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 20244 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador5 hours ago
-
India emerge victorious in ATF Team Competition final2 hours ago
-
Pakistan name squad for historic Volleyball Series against Australia7 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ambassador7 hours ago
-
Lopsided or thrilling? IPL set for big finale after batting blitz10 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table19 hours ago