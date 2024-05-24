Open Menu

Pakistan Confirm ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Pakistan confirm ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Of the 15 players, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan have been picked for their maiden T20 World Cup, while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim last appeared in the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, respectively.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board today unveiled its 15-player squad for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean from 1-29 June.

The side will be led by Babar Azam.

Squad (in alphabetical order):

Babar Azam (captain)

Abrar Ahmed

Azam Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Haris Rauf

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Abbas Afridi

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Rizwan

Naseem Shah

Saim Ayub

Shadab Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Usman Khan

No reserves have been announced.

Player support personnel: Wahab Riaz (senior team manager), Mansoor Rana (team manager), Gary Kirsten (head coach), Azhar Mahmood (assistant coach), Simon Helmot (fielding coach), David Reid (mental performance coach), Aftab Khan (high performance coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Irtaza Komail (chief security officer), Mohammad Imran (masseur), Mohammad Khurram Sarwar (team doctor), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Raza Kitchlew (media and digital manager) and Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach).

The side was confirmed on Friday afternoon (UK time) following a two-hour selection committee meeting, which was attended by Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Afzal, Gary Kirsten, Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz.

Of the 15 players, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan have been picked for their maiden T20 World Cup, while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim last appeared in the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, respectively. The other eight players participated in the 2022 event in Australia.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Doctor David Gary United Kingdom Asad Shafiq Wahab Riaz Abdul Razzaq Usman Khan Babar Azam Imad Wasim Mohammad Amir Mohammad Abbas June 2016 Afridi Media Event From Coach

Recent Stories

There's no room for anarchy and unrest in the coun ..

There's no room for anarchy and unrest in the country,nor can the state afford i ..

50 seconds ago
 IPRI, OGDCL enter in collaboration

IPRI, OGDCL enter in collaboration

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC ..

Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told

24 minutes ago
 Karachi's historical building declared as national ..

Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor

24 minutes ago
 NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders co ..

NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health cris ..

23 minutes ago
 PU faculty member selected for fully funded leader ..

PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme

23 minutes ago
19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed

19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed

23 minutes ago
 KP budget 2024-25 at a glance

KP budget 2024-25 at a glance

23 minutes ago
 Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secreta ..

Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secretary Health

23 minutes ago
 Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Atto ..

Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Attock

27 minutes ago
 Country's development top priority of PML-N: Azma ..

Country's development top priority of PML-N: Azma Bokhari

27 minutes ago
 Dr Khalid meets Malala

Dr Khalid meets Malala

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports