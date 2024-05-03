Pakistan Confirm South Africa Tour Details
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2024 | 03:31 PM
Durban, Centurion, and Johannesburg will host the T20Is from 10-14 December. The ODIs will be played from 17-22 December in Paarl, Cape Town, and Johannesburg, while the two ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 matches will be held at Centurion (26-30 December) and Cape Town (3-7 January).
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board today announced details of its tour to South Africa for three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests in the second half of 2024.
Durban, Centurion, and Johannesburg will host the T20Is from 10-14 December. The ODIs will be played from 17-22 December in Paarl, Cape Town, and Johannesburg, while the two ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 matches will be held at Centurion (26-30 December) and Cape Town (3-7 January).
The side will depart for Durban on 2 December after returning from Australia on 19 November, having featured in a series of three ODIs and three T20Is from 4-18 November. After completing their African safari on 8 January, the national side will take on New Zealand and South Africa in a three-nation ODI tournament on home turf, which will be followed by the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.
Prior to the tours of Australia and South Africa, Pakistan will host Bangladesh and England for two and three Tests, respectively. This means they will play seven Tests, minimum of 10 ODIs, and six T20Is in the six-month period from August 2024 to January 2025.
This will be Pakistan’s seventh Test tour of South Africa since 1994-95.
Their two Test wins were in the 1997-98 and 2006-2007 series. In the Durban Test in 1997-98, Pakistan won by 29 runs at the back of centuries from Azhar Mahmood (132) and Saeed Anwar (118), match figures of nine for 149 by Mushtaq Ahmed and a first innings five-fer by Shoaib Akhtar. In the 2006-2007 Port Elizabeth Test, Pakistan won by five wickets with Inzamam-ul-Haq being named as Player of the Match for his 92 in the first innings.
In ODIs, Pakistan has won two of the last three series in 2013-2014 and 2020-21, while South Africa triumphed in 2002-2003 (4-1), 2006-2007 (3-1), 2012-2013 (3-2), and 2018-2019 (3-2).
In 12 T20Is to date, Pakistan leads 6-5 in head-to-head encounters, with one match ending in no-result.
Tour schedule
10 Dec – 1st T20I, Durban
13 Dec – 2nd T20I, Centurion
14 Dec – 3rd T20I, Johannesburg
17 Dec – 1st ODI, Paarl
19 Dec – 2nd ODI, Cape Town
22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Johannesburg
26-30 Dec – 1st Test, Centurion
3-7 Jan – 2nd Test, Cape Town
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
More Stories From Sports
-
Hamza Tufail of KP to officiate hockey matches in Malaysia7 minutes ago
-
President Mirziyoyev hopeful Uzbek-Afghan-Pakistan railway line to ensure regional economic integrat ..27 minutes ago
-
Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 317 hours ago
-
Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup17 hours ago
-
Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated injury17 hours ago
-
Pakistan hockey team reach Malaysia for Azlan Shah Tournament17 hours ago
-
Hasan Ali recalled, Salman Agha, Haris Rauf back for Ireland, England T20Is18 hours ago
-
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales19 hours ago
-
Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral19 hours ago
-
'Cool' to race against legends says ripening Piastri19 hours ago
-
Alcaraz crashes, Sinner hobbles out of Madrid19 hours ago
-
PCB proposes India in Lahore for 2025 champions trophy20 hours ago