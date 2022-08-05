UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Consulate Birmingham Holds Reception For Commonwealth Games Contingent

Muhammad Rameez Published August 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan Consulate Birmingham holds reception for Commonwealth Games contingent

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Consulate Birmingham on late Thursday held a reception in honour of Pakistani contingent which is participating in the Commonwealth Games.

The 22nd edition of the Games that began on July 28 will conclude on August 8.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General of Pakistan to Birmingham Sardar Adnan Rashid welcomed the athletes and officials of Pakistan contingent.

He felicitated weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt and judoka Shah Hussain Shah for winning gold and bronze medals, respectively in the coveted Games. "It is a great honour for Pakistan that Nooh Butt and Shah have won medals at the prestigious Games. They have made us all proud through their outstanding performance," he added.

He also expressed good wishes for Pakistani athletes, who would be featuring in different disciplines during the remaining days of the Games.

"Sportpersons are goodwill ambassadors, who project a soft image of the country in the world," he said.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt. Gen (r) Arif Hassan thanked the Pakistan Consulate Birmingham for arranging the reception for the Pakistani athletes.

He said POA was trying to give exposure to national athletes to showcase their skills at the international level and learn from athletes of other countries.

Besides others, Vice Consul, Bukhtawar Mir,Cabinet Members at Birmingham City Council, Councillor Majid Mahmood and Councillor Mariam KhanDeputy Lord Lieutenant, Dr. Nasir Awan MBE, and national sports legends Samiullah Khan and Mushtaq Mohammed.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Mbe Rashid Nasir Birmingham July August Gold Olympics Bronze All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

23 minutes ago
 "Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says ..

"Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says Chitrangda Singh

38 minutes ago
 PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

3 hours ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

3 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.