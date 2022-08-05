Pakistan Consulate Birmingham holds reception for Commonwealth Games contingent

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Consulate Birmingham on late Thursday held a reception in honour of Pakistani contingent which is participating in the Commonwealth Games.

The 22nd edition of the Games that began on July 28 will conclude on August 8.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General of Pakistan to Birmingham Sardar Adnan Rashid welcomed the athletes and officials of Pakistan contingent.

He felicitated weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt and judoka Shah Hussain Shah for winning gold and bronze medals, respectively in the coveted Games. "It is a great honour for Pakistan that Nooh Butt and Shah have won medals at the prestigious Games. They have made us all proud through their outstanding performance," he added.

He also expressed good wishes for Pakistani athletes, who would be featuring in different disciplines during the remaining days of the Games.

"Sportpersons are goodwill ambassadors, who project a soft image of the country in the world," he said.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt. Gen (r) Arif Hassan thanked the Pakistan Consulate Birmingham for arranging the reception for the Pakistani athletes.

He said POA was trying to give exposure to national athletes to showcase their skills at the international level and learn from athletes of other countries.

Besides others, Vice Consul, Bukhtawar Mir,Cabinet Members at Birmingham City Council, Councillor Majid Mahmood and Councillor Mariam KhanDeputy Lord Lieutenant, Dr. Nasir Awan MBE, and national sports legends Samiullah Khan and Mushtaq Mohammed.