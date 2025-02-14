Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup 2025

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 Fabruary, 2025):

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai’s cricket team emerged victorious in the 9th Diplomatic Cup (Cricket Championship 2025), defeating Bangladesh in the final match held on February 9, 2025.

The Pakistani team maintained an unbeaten record throughout the tournament that featured teams from eight diplomatic missions, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Pakistan successfully chased a target of 113 runs set by Bangladesh in just 12 overs, in the 15 overs final match of the tournament.

The event took place at the Skyline University College’s cricket grounds in Sharjah, UAE from February 7 to 9, 2025.

Captain of the Pakistani team, Mr. Rahim Ullah Khan, Deputy Consul General and Head of Chancery, credited the team’s success to the hard work and dedication of all its members.

He expressed pride in the team’s performance and highlighted the importance of sports in fostering teamwork.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan secured a place in the final by defeating the United States in the semifinal, while Bangladesh overcame the United Kingdom’s team in the other semifinal match.

H.E.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General congratulated the team on their remarkable achievement. He emphasized the significance of sports activities in promoting positive development, maintaining good health and strengthening bonds among representatives from diverse communities.

He added that such events provide an excellent platform for enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation among diplomatic missions.