Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup 2025
Ijaz Ahmad Published February 14, 2025 | 06:57 PM
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 Fabruary, 2025):
The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai’s cricket team emerged victorious in the 9th Diplomatic Cup (Cricket Championship 2025), defeating Bangladesh in the final match held on February 9, 2025.
The Pakistani team maintained an unbeaten record throughout the tournament that featured teams from eight diplomatic missions, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Pakistan successfully chased a target of 113 runs set by Bangladesh in just 12 overs, in the 15 overs final match of the tournament.
The event took place at the Skyline University College’s cricket grounds in Sharjah, UAE from February 7 to 9, 2025.
Captain of the Pakistani team, Mr. Rahim Ullah Khan, Deputy Consul General and Head of Chancery, credited the team’s success to the hard work and dedication of all its members.
He expressed pride in the team’s performance and highlighted the importance of sports in fostering teamwork.
Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan secured a place in the final by defeating the United States in the semifinal, while Bangladesh overcame the United Kingdom’s team in the other semifinal match.
H.E.
Hussain Muhammad, Consul General congratulated the team on their remarkable achievement. He emphasized the significance of sports activities in promoting positive development, maintaining good health and strengthening bonds among representatives from diverse communities.
He added that such events provide an excellent platform for enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation among diplomatic missions.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup ..
DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting
Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..
Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..
Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..
Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024
Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC
Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup 20253 minutes ago
-
Sports minister orders urgent overhaul of Dring Stadium3 hours ago
-
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with New Zealand4 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars6 hours ago
-
Six Pak cueists to feature in Asian Snooker C’ships21 hours ago
-
Table tennis coaching camp in Khanewal22 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Dubai consulate team wins Diplomatic Cricket Championship21 hours ago
-
Pakistan team qualifies for Asian Jr Squash C’hips quarterfinals1 day ago
-
ICC Men’s CT final squads announced1 day ago
-
Murray scores 55 to fuel Nuggets, Celtics, Cavs, Thunder win1 day ago
-
AI set to revolutionise digital experience at ICC CT1 day ago
-
Pakistan has a good chance of defending CT title: Sarfaraz Ahmed1 day ago