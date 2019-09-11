UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Contingent Off To Iran For Asian Volleyball Championship

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:18 PM

Pakistan contingent off to Iran for Asian Volleyball Championship

A 19-member Pakistan contingent, comprising 13 players and six officials departed for Iran from Islamabad Airport on Wednesday to feature in the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :A 19-member Pakistan contingent, comprising 13 players and six officials departed for Iran from Islamabad Airport on Wednesday to feature in the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship.

The 20th edition of the championship is scheduled to be held in Tehran, the capital city of Iran from September 13 to 21.

Pakistan have been placed in Group D along with South Korea, Indonesia and Kuwait. Hosts Iran, Qatar Sri Lanka and Australia are in Group A. Group B comprises defending Champions Japan, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Hong Kong, while China, Kazakhstan, India and Oman form Group C.

Pakistan will face four-time champions South Korea in their inaugural contest on September 13. In their second fixture they will take on Indonesia on September 14, while their third outing will be against Kuwait on September 15.

Secretary Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), Shah Naeem Zafar talking to APP said that Pakistan team had prepared well for the event and would live up to the expectations.

"Our team is a blend of senior and junior players.

We are optimistic they are capable of producing some really good results," he said.

According to Shah Pakistan's Group was not tough and hence the team's chances to advance to the next round were bright. He said the team had undergone an intensive training programme at a camp at Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad where Korean coach Kim Kyoung Hoon had imparted them training on most modern lines.

The topflight championship is a biennial international volleyball tournament, organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation. The top eight teams from the championship will go through to the 2020 AVC Men's Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament, to be held early, next year.

Pakistan team: Aimal Khan (captain), Asif, Kashif, Mubashir, Fakhir, Sheraz, Adrees, Bilal Khan, Nasir, Zaheer, Haider, Usman Faryad and Murad Jehan.

Officials: Sohail Tajik (head of delegate), Kim Kyoung Hoon (coach), Saeed Ahmed (assistant coach), Fazal Ahmed (assistant coach), Akber Ali (trainer) and Ubaidullah Shah (referee).

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Thailand Australia Sports Iran Sri Lanka China Kuwait Oman Qatar Hong Kong Tehran Nasir Taipei Indonesia Japan South Korea Kazakhstan Bilal Khan September 2020 Olympics Event From Top Asia Coach Airport

Recent Stories

Development funds of Rs 69.8 bn released under Pub ..

42 seconds ago

UAE provides emergency relief to Abyan, Yemen

21 minutes ago

Work Ongoing to Prepare Normandy Four Summit in Se ..

43 seconds ago

Israel army bombards several locations in Gaza

44 seconds ago

European stock markets climb at open

46 seconds ago

Two youth drowned in Islamabad

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.