Pakistan Contingent To Leave For Nepal On Late Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:01 PM

Pakistan contingent to leave for Nepal on late Friday

A 54-member Pakistan contingent will depart to Kathmandu, Nepal on late Friday to feature in the South Asian Games scheduled to be held from December 1 to 10

A 54-member Pakistan contingent will depart to Kathmandu, Nepal on late Friday to feature in the South Asian Games scheduled to be held from December 1 to 10.

The contingent includes Tennis 10 players, Table Tennis 10 players, Badminton 11 players, Teakwondo 18 players and 4 officials, said a Pakistan sports board (PSB) Spokesperson.

The contingent includes Tennis 10 players, Table Tennis 10 players, Badminton 11 players, Teakwondo 18 players and 4 officials, said a Pakistan sports board (PSB) Spokesperson.

The contingent would leave for Nepal from Islamabad and Lahore.

Secretary of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Akbar Hussain Durrani would be the Chef de Mission.

