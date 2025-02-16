Open Menu

Pakistan Continues Dominance In Asian Taekwondo C’ships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan continues dominance in Asian Taekwondo C’ships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships witnessed thrilling action on Sunday, as athletes from across Asia competed in various weight categories.

Pakistan continued to demonstrate its dominance, securing 2 gold, 4 silver, and 8 bronze medals in both male and female divisions, further strengthening its standing in the championship.

In the Male -48kg category, Ahmed Muzamil earned a silver medal for Pakistan, while Qureshi Muhammad Suleman and Ansari secured bronze medals, showcasing Pakistan’s strong presence on the podium. Tamim Rahmani of Afghanistan took the gold in this category.

The Male -55kg division saw another intense battle, with Akeed Hukmuddin of Afghanistan claiming the gold medal. Pakistan’s Yasir Muhammad secured silver, while Sameer Muhammad and Akbar Sh Muhammad Muaz took home bronze medals, adding to Pakistan’s tally.

In the Female -44kg category, Pakistan’s Anwar Ayesha achieved a remarkable feat by winning gold, while Habiba Umme secured silver.

Sarwary Manahil and Aslam Safia earned bronze medals, ensuring a complete Pakistani podium finish.

Pakistan continued its winning streak in the Female -49kg category, where Khan Aiman clinched gold, and Fatima Ghouse secured silver. Khawakani Fatima Tuz Zahra and Khan Khadija took home bronze medals, further solidifying Pakistan’s dominance in women’s taekwondo.

The outstanding performances on Day three have strengthened Pakistan’s medal count, demonstrating the country’s growing strength in Asian taekwondo. With several weight categories still to be contested, Pakistan’s athletes are determined to continue their remarkable run and bring more glory to the nation.

Recent Stories

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to esta ..

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 Internati ..

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

2 hours ago
 Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense produ ..

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

3 hours ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

3 hours ago
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

4 hours ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

4 hours ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime ..

UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

5 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports