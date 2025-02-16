Pakistan Continues Dominance In Asian Taekwondo C’ships
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships witnessed thrilling action on Sunday, as athletes from across Asia competed in various weight categories.
Pakistan continued to demonstrate its dominance, securing 2 gold, 4 silver, and 8 bronze medals in both male and female divisions, further strengthening its standing in the championship.
In the Male -48kg category, Ahmed Muzamil earned a silver medal for Pakistan, while Qureshi Muhammad Suleman and Ansari secured bronze medals, showcasing Pakistan’s strong presence on the podium. Tamim Rahmani of Afghanistan took the gold in this category.
The Male -55kg division saw another intense battle, with Akeed Hukmuddin of Afghanistan claiming the gold medal. Pakistan’s Yasir Muhammad secured silver, while Sameer Muhammad and Akbar Sh Muhammad Muaz took home bronze medals, adding to Pakistan’s tally.
In the Female -44kg category, Pakistan’s Anwar Ayesha achieved a remarkable feat by winning gold, while Habiba Umme secured silver.
Sarwary Manahil and Aslam Safia earned bronze medals, ensuring a complete Pakistani podium finish.
Pakistan continued its winning streak in the Female -49kg category, where Khan Aiman clinched gold, and Fatima Ghouse secured silver. Khawakani Fatima Tuz Zahra and Khan Khadija took home bronze medals, further solidifying Pakistan’s dominance in women’s taekwondo.
The outstanding performances on Day three have strengthened Pakistan’s medal count, demonstrating the country’s growing strength in Asian taekwondo. With several weight categories still to be contested, Pakistan’s athletes are determined to continue their remarkable run and bring more glory to the nation.
