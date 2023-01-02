Pakistan Cricket Boar (PCB) updates on Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan Cricket Board said that left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi will resume his rehabilitation under the national men's team's medical staff in Karachi from today Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ):Pakistan Cricket Board said that left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi will resume his rehabilitation under the national men's team's medical staff in Karachi from today Monday.

While providing Shaheen top-notch care, this move will allow the medical staff to track his progression and pave way for his smooth return to action, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

Meanwhile, the interim selection committee and team management have invited right-arm fastbowler Haris Rauf to be assessed by the team's medical staff so a decision on his availabilityfor the three One-Day Internationals against New Zealand - to be played next week - can be made.