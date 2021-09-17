UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Cricket Board And Pakistan Government Made Foolproof Security Arrangements For All Visiting Teams: PCB Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:06 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams: PCB statement

Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th September, 2021) Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same.

The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

The security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan Government throughout their stay here.

PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal.

