Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Free Entry For Students For Second Test
Ijaz Ahmad Published August 28, 2024 | 03:05 PM
Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 August, 2024)
The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced free entry for students for the second Test match between Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 30 August to 3 September.
The students are required to be in their uniform and bring their educational institutions cards to enter the stadium. They will be able to witness the live action from any of the VIP enclosures – Imran Khan and Javed Miandad (subject to availability of seats) and premium enclosures – Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat.
The decision was made to encourage students to come and witness exciting game of cricket between the two sides.
Bangladesh are leading the two-match Test series 1-0, after defeating the hosts by 10 wickets in the first Test match which concluded on Sunday. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.
The free entry policy for students does not apply on the seating capacity in PCB Gallery or Platinum Box.
Earlier, the PCB had announced free entry for the fans on the fourth and fifth days of the first Test match at the same venue.
Meanwhile, the fans can purchase tickets for the second Test online at PCB.tcs.com.pk or from the physical ticket booth located at Aviation Ground, opposite Rescue 1122, Rawal Road and also at the designated TCS express centres.
The tickets for the premium enclosures will be available for PKR 200, while VIP enclosures tickets will be priced at PKR 500 on weekdays and PKR 600 on weekends.
The Gallery pass, which includes lunch and tea, is priced at PKR 2,800.
The Platinum box, which also includes lunch and tea, is available for PKR 12,500. Additionally, a full hospitality box can be reserved for PKR 200,000.
Like the first Test match, a free shuttle bus service will continue to run on two routes on matchdays for ease of access into the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium by spectators.
Route 1 will run from Aviation Ground, Rawal Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate while the Route 2 will go from Government Satellite Town College for Boys, 6th Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate.
