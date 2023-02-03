UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Schedule Of Age-group Cricket Trials

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced details of U13, U16 and U19 trials for the selection of National U13, National U16 and Inter-District U19 teams

The 16-team 30-over-a-side National U13 tournament will commence from 1 March, the 16-team 50-over National U16 will begin on 1 March and 104-team Inter-District U19 will be held from 1 May.

Players born on or after 1 September 2010 will be eligible for selection in the U13 squads, while players born on or after 1 September 2007 will be eligible for selection in the U16 sides. According to the plan, open trials will be held and six best players from each district will be selected for the final regional trials before the 16-player squads are selected.

For the Inter-District U19, players born on or after 1 September 2004 will be eligible for selection. Through open trials, 35 best cricketers from each district/zone will be selected for final trials before 15-player squads are finalised.

The following 16 regions (districts in brackets) will participate in the three age-group tournaments. schedule of trials is available here: Abbottabad Region (Abbottabad, Buneer, Dir Upper, Haripur, Mansehra, Mardan and Swabi) AJK Region (Bagh, Kotli, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Poonch) Bahawalpur Region (Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur) Faisalabad Region (Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Mianwali and Sargodha) FATA Region (Bajour, Bannu, DI Khan, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Tank) Hyderabad Region (Badin, Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Thatta) Islamabad Region (Central Zone, East Zone, Gilgit Baltistan, North Zone and West Zone) Karachi Region (Zones I � VII) Lahore Region (East, North and West Zones) Larkana Region (Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur and Sukkur) Multan Region (DG Khan, Khanewal, Lodharan, Multan, Okara, Sahiwal and Vehari) D.

M. Jamali Region (Jaffarabad, Lasbela, Loralai, Naseerabad and Sibi) Peshawar Region (Charsadda, Dir Lower, Nowshera, Peshawar and Swat) Quetta Region (Chaghi, Gwadar, Kalat, Khuzdar, Killa Abdullah, Noshki, Panjgur, Pishin, Quetta and Turbat) Rawalpindi Region (Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Rawalpindi)Sialkot Region (Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Sialkot)

