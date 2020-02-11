UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Tour Programme Of MCC Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board announces tour programme of MCC team

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced the schedule of Marylebone Cricket Club's tour of Lahore, Pakistan, which runs from 13-19 Februar

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan cricket board on Tuesday announced the schedule of Marylebone Cricket Club's tour of Lahore, Pakistan, which runs from 13-19 February.

The MCC will open its week-long tour, its first in 48 years, with a 20-over match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium after its arrival in Lahore on 13 February.

Action will then shift to Aitchison College where the visitors will play Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over fixture on 16 February.

After it, the MCC will meet Northern and Multan Sultans in 20-over matches on February 17 and 19.

Tour schedule: 14 Feb � MCC v Lahore Qalandars (20-over-a-side) (5pm-8.10pm), Gaddafi Stadium 16 Feb � MCC v Pakistan Shaheens (50-0ver-a-side) (9.30am-5.15pm), Aitchison College 17 Feb � MCC v Northern (20-over-a-side), (12.30pm-3.40pm), Aitchison College19 Feb � MCC v Multan Sultans (20-over-a-side), (12.30pm-3.40pm), Aitchison College.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Lahore Qalandars February From Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

DWC passenger numbers exceed 1.6 million in 2019

11 minutes ago

Raids against hoarders, billboards conducted

1 minute ago

New Town Police held five kite sellers; recover 25 ..

1 minute ago

Proposals sought for 'Smart Assembly' under Digita ..

1 minute ago

Policy making to accommodate more females stalls a ..

1 minute ago

LAC seeks submissions for Young Artists Exhibition ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.