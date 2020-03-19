Pakistan Cricket Board confirms all 128 COVID-19 tests are negative

The Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday confirmed it conducted 128 COVID-19 tests on the players, supporting staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners on Tuesday and all results have turned out to be negative

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday confirmed it conducted 128 COVID-19 tests on the players, supporting staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners on Tuesday and all results have turned out to be negative.

The tests were conducted as part of the PCB's duty of care, following a suspect COVID-19 case.

Additionally, Multan Sultans underwent 17 COVID-19 tests on Monday last, which were also negative. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, "It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, supporting staff, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament," tested negative for COVID-19, says a PCB release issued here.

In this background, the PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns.

The PCB will continue to put in place precautionary measures to better safeguard the health of its employees.

"I urge cricket fans and followers to exercise absolute caution and value their as well as others' well-being. They can overcome this pandemic by maintaining hygiene, avoiding close physical contact like handshaking and hugs, staying away from gatherings, avoiding close contact when anyone who is experiencing cough and fever, and spreading awareness about safety measures".

"The PCB prays normalcy returns quickly to our society so that playing fields can once again witness resumption of healthy activities." Meanwhile, all the 25 remaining foreign players, supporting staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.

PCB also issued a health advisory for general public, "Wash your hands with soap/alcoholic sanitizers regularly and especially after coughing or sneezing, before and after eating food and after toilet use, use tissue papers/handkerchief while sneezing, properly dispose of used tissue papers/handkerchief etc. in dust bins; avoid handshaking and hugging with each other, avoid close contact when anyone is experiencing cough and fever".