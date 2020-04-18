UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Cricket Board Donates In Rs 10million In PM's Relief Fund

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:56 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board deposited Rs10,536,500 (approximately one crore and five lakh Pakistani rupees) in Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund as part of its contribution in the fight against the pandemic

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board deposited Rs10,536,500 (approximately one crore and five lakh Pakistani rupees) in Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund as part of its contribution in the fight against the pandemic.

The PCB had announced on March 25 that the centrally contracted players will make a collective contribution in the emergency relief fund, while the PCB will separately match the contribution of its staff.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said here on Saturday,"I want to thank all the centrally contracted players and the PCB staff for their generous contributions in the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund. Cricket has once again demonstrated that it values, respects and cares for its fans, followers and supporters, and will continue to do so.

"In these difficult times, we pray for the health and safety of our paramedics and other frontline fighters, and hope the government will succeed in its endeavours in overcoming this pandemic." Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, said: "The PCB has been one of the leading organisations, which has helped and supported the government by spreading public service messages to create awareness about this pandemic.

"They have now gone an extra yard by making this generous donation, which will be used to support our frontline fighters as well as the underprivileged. On behalf of the government, I thank the PCB and hope they will continue to use their brand and reach so that we can collectively achieve our objectives."

