Pakistan Cricket Board invites 12 upcoming cricketers at NCA

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan cricket board has invited 12 emerging cricketers from all over the country for attending the Emerging Players High Performance Skill and Training Programme,which commences here from 23 August at the National Cricket Academy.

The two-week-long camp goes down as the third and final phase of the NCA's high performance programme and will be attended by a dozen of players, who will convene at the academy tomorrow, Thursday.

Over the course of the first and second phase, which stretched over the last two months, the Under 16 and Under 19 players were invited at the NCA.

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain was called up for the camp, but due to his commitments in the Caribbean Premier League he will not be joining.

Mudassar Nazar,Director academies,said here on Wednesday,"This programme provides us an opportunity to further sharpen the skills of young and talented individuals".

"The purpose of organising such camps is to ready the players who are on the periphery of the national squads. The players invited for this two-week programme have impressed all followers of the game with their brilliant execution of skills",he said,adding,"I hope by the end of this camp these players would have broadened their skill level and understood their game better".

The Names of the invited players in alphabetical order: Ahsan Jameel Mirza (Karachi),Akif Javed (Kohat),Arshad Iqbal (Abbottabad),Arshid Ullah (FATA),Faisal Akram (Multan),Haris Rauf (Rawalpindi),Muhammad Amir Hussain (Swat),Muhammad Asad (Abbottabad),Muhammad Jalal (FATA),Musa Khan (Islamabad), Umer Khan (Rawalpindi) and Zahid Mehmood (Larkana).